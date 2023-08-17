Freeway shooting on I-696 closes highway for hours overnight

article

A freeway shooting on I-696 shutdown westbound lanes in Southfield after someone reported a driver pointing a gun at them.

Both the driver and the passenger told police that after seeing the weapon, they heard several shots being fired from the suspect's vehicle.

The incident prompted Michigan State Police to close that portion of the highway for hours to collect evidence.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning in between Southfield and Evergreen Road, Michigan State Police said on social media.

According to the 911 caller, they were in the left lane when they saw a white SUV behind them driving very fast. When the caller moved to the middle left lane, the SUV pulled up next to them. That's when the victims saw a man pointing a gun at them.

They then heard 4 to 5 shots.

There were no injuries and the caller exited at Orchard Lake while the SUV continued.

No bullet holes were found in the victim's vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen this incident is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.