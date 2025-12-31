Man killed, another critically injured in west side Detroit apartment complex shooting

article

The Brief One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on New Year's Eve. The shooting took place after midnight at the Young Manor Apartments on West Grand Boulevard. Police said the suspected shooter is currently in custody.



One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded around midnight to reports of a shooting at the Young Manor Apartments on West Grand Boulevard, between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 14th Street.

Police said the suspected shooter was also taken to a hospital and is currently in custody.

Investigators believe all the individuals involved were known to one another and that a dispute occurred before the shooting.

What's next:

Detroit police homicide detectives are investigating.