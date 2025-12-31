Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, another critically injured in west side Detroit apartment complex shooting

By Nathan Vicar
Published  December 31, 2025 12:59pm EST
The Brief

    • One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on New Year's Eve. 
    • The shooting took place after midnight at the Young Manor Apartments on West Grand Boulevard. 
    • Police said the suspected shooter is currently in custody. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded around midnight to reports of a shooting at the Young Manor Apartments on West Grand Boulevard, between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 14th Street.

Police said the suspected shooter was also taken to a hospital and is currently in custody.

Investigators believe all the individuals involved were known to one another and that a dispute occurred before the shooting.

What's next:

Detroit police homicide detectives are investigating.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

