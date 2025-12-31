Man killed, another critically injured in west side Detroit apartment complex shooting
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded around midnight to reports of a shooting at the Young Manor Apartments on West Grand Boulevard, between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 14th Street.
Police said the suspected shooter was also taken to a hospital and is currently in custody.
Investigators believe all the individuals involved were known to one another and that a dispute occurred before the shooting.
What's next:
Detroit police homicide detectives are investigating.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.