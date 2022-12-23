MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

article

As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region.

This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties.

Also, MSP said all drivers in this area should stay home unless absolutely necessary.

While the roads have been salted, they remain icy from freezing temperatures and heavy winds.

According to police, there are numerous crashes, including crashes involving semi-trucks that have closed roads.