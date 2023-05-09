French reporter killed in Ukraine by rocket fire: 'We are devastated'

article

A French journalist was killed Tuesday while covering the war in Ukraine after Russian rocket fire struck near where he was embedded with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Arman Soldin, a video coordinator for the international French news agency Agence France-Presse, was 32 years old. The attack occurred in a town near Bakhmut , where much of the fighting in the war has centered in recent months.

"The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman," AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said. "His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."

According to a AFP report, Soldin was a French national who began working for AFP in 2015 and was one of the first to be assigned to Russia's invasion of Ukraine when it began last year. The report added he traveled regularly to the front lines of the war in the east and south.

"We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today," AFP wrote in a tweet. "All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

