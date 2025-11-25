article

The Brief Thanksgiving is the peak day for home-cooking fires, with deep-fried turkeys posing major risks, including injuries and significant property damage. Safety experts advise frying only in a cleared outdoor area, keeping the turkey fully thawed and dry, and carefully managing oil level and temperature. Protective gear, close monitoring, proper equipment, and cautious cleanup are also essential to prevent dangerous grease fires.



As Thanksgiving Day approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to cook their turkey. Roast it, smoke it, or fry it - you better make sure that turkey is perfect when you sit down to eat. Or at least close to it.

When it comes to cooking your own turkey, the chef in the home must doe their due diligence in terms of proper prep for the day.

Deep-frying a turkey

Big picture view:

Some say deep-frying is the only way to enjoy a turkey on Thanksgiving Day, but it can pose serious hazards.

In fact, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA even warns against frying your own turkey at home altogether and just purchasing one from the store.

NFPA also said that deep fryers , on average, cause 60 injuries, 5 deaths and over $15 million in property damage.

For those home cooks who just have to do it themselves, here are five tips to guide you from State Farm and other experts.

1. Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance

This is going to be the longest section.

First and foremost, prepare everything. From the propane tank to the table to the pan you're going to be delivering your turkey to. It should all be ready before you even load up the pot with oil.

It actually starts days earlier. You have to pull your turkey from the freezer and let it fully defrost. Any water in that oil is going to cause a BIG problem (Think fire department, here).

Once it's fully defrosted, pull it out of the packaging several hours before you're ready to fry it. Remove the neck and giblets (cook em if ya want) and then get this turkey dry.

You now need to figure out how much oil you need. Put your turkey in your pot and then fill with water. Make sure the water goes just to the lin where the turkey is covered. Now pull your turkey out of the water and set it to drain. Now, mark the OUTSIDE of your pot with a sharpie. This is how much oil you'll put in.

A good measuring stick is roughly 3-5 gallons for a 10-15 pound turkey.

Grab a bunch of paper towels and get that turkey DRY! We're talking inside and outside - you want this dry all the way through.

Next, find a safe location away from your home. Not on a wood deck, either. You want a nice, flat space away from buildings, fences, trees, and other flammable material.

Then, set up your burner and tank with at least two feet between the burner and tank, according to State Farm.

Also be cautious of the weather. Avoid operating a fryer in the rain or snow.

Ensure everyone, including the cook, keeps a safe distance away from the fryer and even if you aren’t frying a turkey, keeping a fire extinguisher nearby is always a plus. A bucket of water or a hose won't help – this is oil.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel: Here are the holiday foods you can bring through TSA

Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2. Be careful with the oil

Heat the oil to 375. You'll want a long thermometer clipped to the top and pointing down and into the oil. You don't want it going higher than 375.

Wear safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron to handle the fryer well before the oil starts to bubble.

Don’t use too much oil. Overfilling can lead to oil spilling onto the fire below and igniting a fireball.

3. Lower SLOWLY!

Your frying kit has some great tools to lower your turkey. Once you've got the oil ready, turn off the heat and slow lower the turkey into the hot oil.

By lowering it inch by inch, you're preventing bubbling over.

4. Stay with the turkey

When frying the turkey, maintain your oil temperature at 350 degrees and cook your turkey for 3 1/2 minutes per pound. We will do the math for you. That's about 35 minutes for a 10-pound turkey.

Also, skip stuffing the turkey before frying.

Don't go anywhere. Grab a warm drink and a chair and just wait it out. You don't want to leave this alone.

Wear protective cooking gear. Put on goggles to shield your eyes and use oven mitts to help protect your hands and arms. Using temperature controls to monitor the blaze is also a must.

If possible, purchase a fryer with temperature controls already built in and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

Experts also suggest keeping protective equipment within reach, such as an "ABC" or grease-rated fire extinguisher . Never use a water or garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers. Remember: a turkey fryer fire is a grease fire and water can cause grease and oil to spread.

5. Clean up cautiously

Once you’ve fried up that bird, remember to remove it from the fryer slowly, turn off the heat and clean up your frying space just as meticulously as you set it up.

When it comes time to gather around the table, enjoy every compliment your savory dish receives.