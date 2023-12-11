Friends of murdered Samantha Woll optimistic after latest arrest

Most of the questions swirling around the murder of a well-known Jewish figure in metro Detroit remain unanswered, nearly two months after police found her body in front of her residence.

However, Detroit law enforcement may be closer to having key answers that could help crack the case after arresting a person of interest in connection with Samantha Woll's murder. Police confirmed over the weekend they took someone into custody.

FOX 2 previously reported the arrest

This comes after they arrested another person of interest in November. They later released the individual without being charged, sources told FOX 2 at the time.

Friends and family of Woll hope this time will be different.

"We’re hoping this time is different than the last they announced an arrest," said Sam Durbin, a friend of Woll. "We’re optimistic that hopefully something will come of this."

Despite the high-profile nature of the investigation, police have been quiet on details of the case. The chief has given few public comments on the investigation. Chief James White has said he would be transparent with the case when he could be, but had chosen to remain mum as to protect the integrity of the homicide probe.

"We are hoping from the detroit police department that they are transparent with what they are finding as to not leave us on edge and not leave us in the dark," said Durbin. "Of course without compromising the investigation, but we truly value communication, especially in such a tough instance as this one."

Related article

Woll was a prominent Jewish leader in Detroit, also very active in politics — she was beloved by many …. Those who knew her say she just wanted to make the world a better place.

"We are all thinking of Sam every single day, the last conversations we had with her - and really allowing those conversations, those last moments that we were able to celebrate with Sam, really pushing that into today, that's really what's carrying us into the future."