Hello gang, overnight Monday - mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries and a low of 25.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly and a high of 35.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries and a high of 37

Thursday: Much colder under some sun and clouds, with a high of 22.

Friday: Lots of sun but cold with a high of 23.

Saturday and Sunday, lots of clouds and chilly with highs in the upper 20s.

Stay warm!

-Luterman

