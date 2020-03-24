From backyard baseball to driveway basketball, Fox Sports Detroit will play-by-play call your videos

In stressful times, sometimes the best ideas are born.

Fox Sports Detroit is offering the chance to have your family games and other competitions called like a real sporting event.

While families are at home staying safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many are still playing games and competing. Fox Sports Detroit is sending out the call to submit your videos for a chance to have play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard provide running commentary.

“I desperately miss sports -- desperately miss calling Tigers baseball as well, and I need practice. So I’m down in my basement calling my son’s dartboard games for crying out loud,” Shepard says in the video.

FSD says you can submit a video to FSDSpirit@foxinc.com and if your video is selected, they’ll record some play-by-play commentary and share it on their social media channels.

Let the games begin!