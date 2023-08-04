Fuel leak in Lake Michigan spills diesel less than a mile from shore

article

An oil spill in Lake Michigan prompted Coast Guard officials to activate emergency response procedures as it responded to a vessel that was leaking diesel earlier this week.

A hole in the tank of the motor vessel Manitowoc off the coast of west Michigan left a layer of oil 2 nautical miles long and .75 nautical miles wide. The closest it got to the shore was about half a mile, near the Portage Point Woods Preserve, south of Acadia.

It started on Aug. 2.

The vessel is no longer leaking after crews shifted the fuel away from the hole. It's since been plugged with epoxy being used as a temporary fix. There is no impact to drinking water.

There may be an impact to anyone's vacation, however. With the weekend here, anyone traveling to the west part of the state to recreate for another beautiful weekend of Michigan weather should avoid the area.

The public is also asked not to attempt to rescue any wildlife.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a visible sheen indicating where the spill took place could be seen during a flight Thursday morning. It said the Oil Spill Removal Organization was underway in collecting the fuel and preventing it from spreading.

It's unclear why the spill started and investigation is ongoing.

If anyone spots any oil reaching the shore, they're asked to call (231) 723-6241.