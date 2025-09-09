Fundraiser for young woman killed in murder-suicide held at Canton Culver's

Sarah Carroll was shot to death by an ex-boyfriend who then took his own life in a domestic violence tragedy.

The backstory:

The 20-year-old worked at Culver's in Canton on Ford Road which is now holding a Dine to Donate fundraiser for her family Tuesday.

On August 30, Sarah was murdered at her Westland Apartment. Her ex-boyfriend who had been abusing her, used a shotgun and then turned it on himself.

She was in the process of getting a PPO and had been stalked for the past two months according to her family.

Although she was only at Culver's for six months, she was made a manager - and she was popular.

Her mother and father were there for the event.

"I have mixed emotions said Jennifer Carroll. "I'm at a loss for words."

James Carrol spoke about his daughter's tragic death.

"She was with a boy for about eight months," he said. "Lived with him and asked him to move out. He suffered from mental illness and we were aware of this. She went to meet him one night and she just got gunned down.

Jeremy Falsetti is the manager of Culver's and spoke about the impact she made in her short time there.

"Sarah was just a bubbly person, and helped our environment tremendously," he said. "It's a great loss."

All proceeds from the sales will go to the Carroll family today, said owner Lance Sesi.

If you’d like to donate, there is also a GoFundMe account or go to can still come to Culver’s until 10 PM tonight.

Victim Sarah Carroll