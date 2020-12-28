Funeral home pays for funeral service of 2 boys who died in Christmas day fire

It takes a village to lift up a family who is now devastated after a Christmas fire that left two boys, 7-year-old DeLon and 6-year-old DeMarion, dead.

"By hearing the circumstances, it touched out hearts and we knew we had to do something for this family," said Vice President of Hutchison Funeral Home, Joseph Hutchison.

It was just before 9:00 a.m. Christmas morning, when the flames ripped through the house on Helen Street. After seeing the story on FOX 2, the Hutchison Funeral Home knew it could make a difference for a family that experienced so much loss.

"So what we’re going to do, is we’re going to handle the funeral service for both kids," Hutchison said. "So whatever expense it is, we’re going to handle it."

Demika Pinson and her three kids, 2-year-old daughter Dyorr, 10-year-old Darius and 8-year-old Deliah, were able to make it out alive.

"On Christmas day, when you’re looking to see kids open up their gifts, you have a mother who is dealing with trying to save her kids and then having to lose two kids," Hutchison said. "It’s such an unfortunate circumstance."

Advertisement

Pinson was overwhelmed by the generosity of the funeral home.

"At this hard time for me and my family, I really want to say thank you and I appreciate you and everybody who is helping," Pinson said. "I mean; it means a lot. I lost everything."

As the family prepares for the future, the other reality is that they will soon need a new place to call home.

On Monday, FOX 2 cameras captured a scene of what used to be the Pinson’s home, balloons and teddy bears are being left to show how much people care.

"If there is anything they feel they could do for this family, this is the time to do it," Hutchison said.



If you would like to help the Pinson family, click here.

