Fungal infection Candida auris on the rise, appears to be resistant to most drugs

A potentially deadly fungal infection is on the rise, sparking a warning from the CDC as the infection appears to be resistant to most drugs.

The deadly infection Candida auris is prompting a warning from the CDC about the potentially deadly fungus.

Section Head of Infectious Diseases at Corewell Health Beaumont Hospital, Dr. Paul Chittick, said there is not much known about the infection right now.

"It’s not clear why it’s exploding so much now," he said. "I think what’s concerning to the CDC is the number of cases and how fast they’re rising across the country and in areas that haven’t had it before."

In its warning, the CDC makes it clear this type of fungus is often an urgent threat because it's typically resistant to treatment.

"It’s really adaptable and survivable on surfaces. Tougher to disinfect, Dr. Chittick said.

Medical experts say the fungus typically does not pose a risk to someone who is healthy. but having a weak immune system can put you at risk

"The biggest issue is it’s really transmissible. It can spread from person to person a lot a lot quicker than other Candida species.

Communities most at risk are people living in nursing homes and long-term healthcare facilities.

"Folks in extended care, facilities, frequently who require a ventilator chronically to breathe, or feeding tubes for nutrition, and require frequent courses of antibacterials," Dr. Chittick said.

CDC officials are also revealing that research shows more than one in three patients who get this infection pass away.

"Candida auris can cause things like wound infections, bloodstream," Dr. Chittick said.

So far, there not many cases reported in Michigan and hopefully it stays that way.

"We’ve had just a handful of cases at a few different locations in our system," he said. "The CDC and the state of Michigan have been really good about developing management guidelines and ways to protect us, and prevent it from spreading within healthcare settings, including hospitals."