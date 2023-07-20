Funnel cloud seen over Lake St. Clair communities

The funnel cloud that appeared over Lake St. Clair and northern parts of Metro Detroit got "a little too close" according to one Facebook post.

Video posted by Kathy Souvigney-Smith early Thursday afternoon showed the ominous signs of what could have been a tornado following a sweep of severe weather through Southeast Michigan.

It was originally posted in a group for residents of New Baltimore, New Haven, Lenox, and Chesterfield.

The eerie cloud formation was spotted shortly after severe weather pushed its way into Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon, causing outages and damaging homes.