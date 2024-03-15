Expand / Collapse search

Future transit center in Detroit to be named after driver who died of Covid

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Detroit Department of Transportation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officials will be at the site of a future transit center in Detroit with a new announcement as work continues at the State Fairgrounds.

Intended to be a new centerpiece of transit in Detroit in a space sorely lacking in accessible space to take the bus, the center is part of a $31 million redevelopment at the Eight Mile space. 

The space is expected to open in May. 

Along with the transit center, which is being built inside the historic Dairy Cattle Barn, there will also be an outdoor public plaza. 

