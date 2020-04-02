Detroit bus driver dies of Covid-19 weeks after complaining of passenger's cough

article

A Detroit bus driver who went live on Facebook two weeks ago to complain about a coughing bus rider has died of Covid-19, FOX 2 has learned.

The driver’s name is Jason Hargrove. It’s not known right now how old he was or when he died, but the DDOT Drivers’ Union will be making a statement soon on Thursday.

Hargrove went live on Facebook about two weeks ago to complain about a woman who was on his bus, coughing repeatedly without covering her mouth. (Producer’s note: the video contains foul language.)

“I’m trying to be the professional, they want me to be and I kept my mouth closed, but it’s at some point in time where you got to draw the line and say enough is enough. I feel violated; I feel violated for the folks that were on the bus when this happened. There was about eight or nine people on the bus that stood there as she coughed and never covered up her mouth,” Hargrove said in his video.

It’s not known right now when Hargrove became sick or if his sickness could be connected to the female passenger.

“This is real. Ya’ll need to take this serious. This is real. I’m out here, we out here, we moving the city around back and forth trying to do our jobs and be professional about what we do,” he continued.

Right now bus services in Detroit are still operating, though at limited capacity.

One DDOT worker told FOX 2 Thursday that they’re angry that the city hasn’t shut down the bus system, because they said multiple drivers are infected and that sick people keep riding the buses.

Mayor Duggan said at a news conference Thursday that 8 DDOT workers have tested positive for Covid-19, and that 133 others are currently quarantined right now.

On March 17, bus service was canceled entirely due to a shortage of drivers. Many of the drivers called in sick that day to take a stand, saying the City was not doing enough to address their health and safety concerns amid the virus crisis.

Though at the time Hargrove went live on Facebook, he didn’t seem to be upset that the city’s bus system was still operational.

“I ain’t blaming nobody, nobody. Not the city, not the mayor, not the department, not the state of Michigan, not the government, nobody. Not the president – I blame that woman who stood on this [expletive] bus and coughed. It’s her fault. It’s people like her who don’t take this [expletive] for real why this [expletive] is still existing and still spreading,” he said.

He called the woman’s actions disrespectful.

All Michiganders have been told to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus, and if they must go out for essential shopping or business to keep their distance from strangers.

This story will be updated with information from the DDOT Driver’s Union.