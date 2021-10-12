Gabby Petito: Wyoming coroner to give update on final autopsy results

Just over a month after Gabby Petito was reported missing, authorities in Wyoming are set to provide more details on her final autopsy report.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will discuss the ruling on the 22-year-old woman’s autopsy at 12:30 p.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday via Zoom, according to a press release. The update will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a cross-country trip in her van without her. Petito's disappearance sparked national interest, prompting some to come forward with crucial tips in the search, and her remains were later discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Yellowstone National Park.

Video captured by a vacationing Floria family accidentally caught what appeared to be the couple's van parked at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the forest, and Petito's body was later found nearby.

In preliminary findings, the coroner on Sept. 21 previously ruled the manner of her death a homicide but a specific cause of death was pending the final autopsy results.

The couple documented much of their summer trip in a converted camper van on social media, further stoking interest in the case following Petito’s disappearance and death. Laundrie, 23, returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 alone with the van — 10 days before she was reported missing to police.

After his return to their shared home, Laundrie and his parents refused to speak with investigators on her whereabouts. He was named a person of interest in the case, and the mystery deepened after his parents reported him missing as well in mid-September.

The revelation sparked another massive search, with FBI officials and local police combing the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida, area after his parents told authorities that they believed he entered the area prior to going missing.

Laundrie has not been charged with the death of Petito, but a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on charges relating to "unauthorized" use of a debit card in the days following her death.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.