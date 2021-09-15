Gabby Petito updates: Everything known about her disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, lost contact with her family at the end of August. The case involves a cross-country road trip, a white camper van, and a boyfriend who returned home alone and has also since gone missing.
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
FBI removes loads of evidence from Laundrie family home in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance
The search for Brian Laundrie moved from a swampy Sarasota preserve back to the home he shares with his family Monday. FBI agents spent most of the day searching the home, filling police vehicles with evidence, and speaking with his parents.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Gabby Petito investigation: 911 call reveals Brian Laundrie seen hitting, 'slapping' her before disappearance
The 911 caller who reported a "domestic dispute" between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 was heard telling a dispatcher that "the gentleman was slapping the girl" and hitting her, Fox News has confirmed.
Gabby Petito’s possible remains found near where Tampa family spotted camper van
A Tampa family traveling across the country notified the FBI that they had video of what appeared to be Gabby Petito's camper van at Spread Creek's camping ground near Grand Teton. The following day, Gabby's possible remains were located by the FBI in the same area.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Missing Gabby Petito: Expert defense attorney says she 'wouldn't be surprised if there's an arrest' of fiancé
Brian Laundrie’s attorney has only released a pair of statements that do not address the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.