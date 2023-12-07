Garbage truck driver killed in Riverview landfill accident

article

A Priority Waste truck driver was killed in a landfill accident Thursday afternoon according to the City of Riverview.

The worker was fatally injured at the Riverview Land Preserve, located at 20863 Grange Road, near King between Allen Road and Fort Street.

The circumstances that caused the accident are still unclear while the investigation continues.

"A tragic accident occurred today at the Riverview Land Preserve involving a truck driver who was killed in his vehicle," said a statement on the City of Riverview's Facebook page. "The circumstances are presently under investigation and we are not prepared to make any statements at this time.

Photo submission by a witness who requested to stay anonymous.

"We do, however, extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the family of the truck driver."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



