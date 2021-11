A garbage truck got stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in west Dearborn.

The truck was picking up leaves when it fell into the hole in an area that residents say experienced flooding over the summer.

"I think all those rains lately, they just washed it they just washed it like out more and more and more," Lyudmyla Kurylyuk said.

The sinkhole forced Kingsbury to be closed near Coburn. No one was injured.