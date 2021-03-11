Garden City apartment fire displaces dozens

An apartment fire in Garden City has displaced dozens of residents after it burned all three floors early Thursday morning.

So far, nobody was hurt as a result of the blaze.

The area fire chief said smoke had completely permeated through the building and fire had gotten under the floors, an indication that things started on the first floor.

"We had to evacuate because conditions deteriorated rapidly and we just had a breach again," said Garden City Fire Lt. Daniel Neault.

The fire began Wednesday night at the Bentley Square Apartments and firefighters spend hours of the night and morning battling the blaze.

Images of the building as the sun rose showed the extent of the damage, with boarded-up windows on every floor where the fire was present.

The Red Cross has been in contact with the residents and has helped them find temporary places to stay.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.