Garden City police challenge other departments to sledding race after Downriver competition

An invitation to compete in a sledding race led to numerous Downriver police officers sliding down a hill Thursday.

Now, that race has spurred another challenge from Garden City police.

Police challenged other departments to a sledding race next week at "Dead Man's Hill" in Hines Park, with the winner taking on Thursday's winner – the Woodhaven Police Department.

Nearly 20 police agencies participated in the Downriver event. About $10,000 was raised for charities, including Downriver for Veterans and the Penrickton Center for Blind Children.

Garden City has asked police from Canton, Dearborn Heights, Redford Township, Livonia, Inkster, Plymouth, Northville, Wayne, Westland, and Van Buren to hit the hill Tuesday at 2 p.m.