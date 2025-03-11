Garlin Gilchrist officially joins Michigan governor race

article

The Brief Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is running for governor. Other Democratic hopefuls include Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.



Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan's current lieutenant governor, is now seeking to move up to the role of governor.

After it was revealed last week that the Detroit native was eyeing a run to replace outgoing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, he made the news official Tuesday morning.

"We've made a lot of progress these past six years, but there is so much more to do," he said in the video. "As governor, I'll protect our rights and stand up for the families, workers, and businesses that keep our economy strong."

If elected, Gilchrist, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2019, would be the state's first Black governor. He is currently the highest-ranking Black elected official in Michigan history.

Big picture view:

The run for governor follows a historically long tradition of lieutenant governors running for the big seat and getting endorsed by the sitting governor. However, historically, those who have done this haven't won.

William Milliken, John Engler, Jennifer Granholm, and Rick Snyder's lieutenant governors all ran for the seat – and all lost.

To the point of governor endorsements, Whitmer is not expected to endorse anyone in the race.

Dig deeper:

Gilchrist, a Democrat, joins an already crowded list of candidates hoping to end up on the ballot in November 2026.

Others on the Democratic side include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat, is also running, but as an independent candidate.

On the GOP side, Republican Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt and Anthony Hudson, who ran for Congress last year, are seeking office.