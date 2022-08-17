Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday

article

A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning.

The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak.

There was no known time when access would resume.

Drivers should seek alternate routes while work is underway.

