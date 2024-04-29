Gas prices on the rise again after setting 2024-high

Michigan drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices of the year this week just days after setting a new record for the year's costs at the pump.

Those filling up their tank this week can expect to pay about $3.71 a gallon, which comes out to about $55 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Fortunately for those in metro Detroit, the average costs about $0.06 cents cheaper than the stage average, offering a little bit of relief. It's still 4 cents higher than this time last week.

"Michigan motorists are once again seeing higher prices at the pump with the state average hitting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, of AAA. "If crude oil prices rise, alongside tight supply, gas prices may continue to rise."

Part of the reason for the rise is tied to a decline in available gasoline stocks, the Energy Information Administration said in a news release. Demand also fell slightly, but it's the available inventory that had more influence on gas costs with U.S. just below the five-year average for this time of year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.81), Lansing ($3.79), Saginaw ($3.78)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.59), Metro Detroit ($3.64), Benton Harbor ($3.71)