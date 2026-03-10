Gas prices spike across Metro Detroit amid Iran conflict

The Brief Gas prices are averaging about $3.61 per gallon in Michigan according to Triple-A. Prices however, are at $4.84 in Romulus and $4.29 in Detroit at I-75 and Mack. The war in Iran is one of the main factors for the wild fluctuation.



Gas prices are going up every day but one station has now hit the dreaded $4 mark as the US and Israel conflict in Iran continues.

The backstory:

Triple-A says gas prices are averaging $3.61 in the state of Michigan.

But on I-75 and Mack you can see the price is up to $4.29 - and if you pay with a credit card, it's $4.39 a gallon.

In the area near Eastern Market, prices range from $3.69 to $3.89.

A BP station in Romulus near Detroit Metropolitan Airport is selling gas for $4.84 per gallon in cash, $4.94 with credit.

The owner of the I-75 and Mack station said because of the war and the convenience of the station, that’s how he justifies the price. But others think this price may be the norm.

"Anywhere I feel the gas is too high, I'll just leave," said one man.

FOX 2: "What do you think about these gas prices?"

"They are outrageous," said one woman. "I don't think it's just the war."

"It's crazy, they are going up," said another man.

Another man in a Tesla, gave his two cents.

"It's probably now, almost as expensive as driving an electric car," he said.

One customer blamed the war.

We spoke to some gas station managers and they said it is like the stock market with oil going up and down. The price change comes in at 6 p.m.

If the oil barrel price closes higher, they usually change the price. Many say they change them in the morning.

Gas station dealers get notice of a price increases or decreases at 6 p.m. so this price could actually go higher.

We checked other gas stations and the highest one I could find was $3.89 a gallon in Troy.