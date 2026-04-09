Gene Simmons visiting Royal Oak Rock & Brews for grand opening celebration

The Brief Rock & Brews in Royal Oak will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Gene Simmons plans to attend the event.



KISS rocker Gene Simmons is visiting Michigan on Thursday for the grand opening celebration of his newest restaurant, Rock & Brews.

The music-themed bar and restaurant in Royal Oak has been open for a few weeks now, but the ribbon will be cut at noon April 9. The restaurant will be open during the event, but meet and greet opportunities are now full.

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Founded by Simmons and fellow KISS member Paul Stanley, Rock & Brews features themed music and drinks served up in a space adorned with memorabilia.

The Royal Oak location has three floors, with room for dining, live music, and DJs. As the weather warms, the top level's rooftop patio will also open.

"We’re excited to bring a Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar to Detroit Rock City," said Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in a joint statement. "We’ve all worked hard collaborating as a team to create Rock & Brews destinations we could be proud to share with the community, and that is without a doubt what we will do for our newest location in Royal Oak."