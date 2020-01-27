General Motors announces $2.2B investment in Hamtramck plant

General Motors executives along with local, state and federal officials announced a plan to spend more than $2 billion on the Detroit-Hamtramck plant for electric and self-driving vehicles.

GM says the factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021. It will be followed by a self-driving shuttle for GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant. The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.

In November 2018, GM announced plans to close the factory and three others in the U.S. But the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck during last fall's contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.