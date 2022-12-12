Expand / Collapse search

General Motors gets $2.5B federal loan to finance EV battery plants

By Associated Press
Published 
General Motors
Associated Press
Head of Advanced Automotive Battery Division (EVP)-LG Energy Solution, David(Dong-Myung) Kim (R) speaks at an event where General Motors announced an investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites on January 25, 2022 in Lansi

NEW YORK (AP) - A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles.

The loan was first announced in July.4

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen U.S. energy independence and reduce dependence on China for critical components. Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are planned for Lansing, Michigan and Spring Hill, Tennessee. A plant near Warren, Ohio, began battery cell production in August.

GM says electric vehicles will be profitable by 2025
General Motors has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035 and says it will sell more EVs than Tesla by 2025.