Genesee County shootout: Suspect dead, deputy and officer in stable condition

Burton police and Genesee County sheriff's deputies worked well into the night after two of their own were injured in a shooting just east of Flint.

The suspect was fatally shot in the encounter, wounding both a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy and a Burton police officer. The deputy, Brandon Fachting, a 21-year-old with a wife and two young kids, was critical before his condition stabilized. The Burton police officer, Dalton Christie, is in fair condition.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Both the deputy and officer have less than three years combined on their respective forces and responded like veterans, said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

It all happened in the city of Burton as police were responding to reports of person with a gun at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Swanson says Deputy Fachting and Officer Christie spotted the man. A foot chase ensued and then gunfire.

"There’s a point where there was a violent confrontation," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "The deputy was shot, the Burton officer was shot. And the suspect was shot on scene."

The backup officers secured the scene, and those two officers were transported in backup patrol cars to Hurley Medical Center - which Swanson praised for helping save their lives - notably Fachting who was critically wounded.

"Our focus right now is to care for the families, to care for our officers."

The scene of the shooting and foot chase spans several blocks. Local state and federal law enforcement seen the canvassing the area.

People who live there are unnerved.

"It’s scary, this is two houses away," said resident James Wagar. "It’s not really a place I want my kids anymore and that’s sad."

Swanson said the two relative newcomers on the force responded like veterans. He also praised the numerous police departments and Sheriff's deputies from surrounding counties that responded to the scene, even blocking traffic as the wounded were rushed to the hospital.

Swanson called the situation organized chaos.

"When you hear officer down on the radio and the screams, that is when police must summon their own warrior spirit," the sheriff said.