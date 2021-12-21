Expand / Collapse search

Genesee County police officer, deputy shot while trying to lift fence that collapsed on suspect during chase

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Updated 5:05PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson gives an update after a deputy and officer were wounded during the fatal shooting of a suspect.

BURTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police officer and sheriff's deputy are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in Genesee County.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the Burton officer and Genesee County Sheriff's deputy were chasing a suspect on foot after responding to a shots fired call.

The suspect tried to climb a fence during the chase, but it fell on him. As the officer and deputy tried to pull the fence off of the suspect, Leyton said he opened fire, hitting the law enforcement officers. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Both the officer and deputy were taken to a hospital. The deputy was in surgery after the shooting.