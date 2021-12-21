Genesee County police officer, deputy shot while trying to lift fence that collapsed on suspect during chase

article

A police officer and sheriff's deputy are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in Genesee County.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the Burton officer and Genesee County Sheriff's deputy were chasing a suspect on foot after responding to a shots fired call.

The suspect tried to climb a fence during the chase, but it fell on him. As the officer and deputy tried to pull the fence off of the suspect, Leyton said he opened fire, hitting the law enforcement officers. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Both the officer and deputy were taken to a hospital. The deputy was in surgery after the shooting.