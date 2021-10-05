Genoa Township murder suspect arrested in Texas

A murder suspect in the case of a body found in Genoa Township has been taken into custody in Texas, according to Livingston County authorities in a release.

A felony complaint has been issued to Brandon Eric Wilson for one count of homicide-open murder.

On Oct. 4, Wilson was stopped in Texas for a traffic violation and "made statements" to police that led to a welfare check at a Genoa Township residence.

It was there that a woman's body was discovered by Livingston County Sheriff's deputies.

Wilson, who is in custody in Texas, will be returned to Livingston County and an arrest warrant has been authorized.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Det. Jake Fairbanks in the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (517) 540-7956.

