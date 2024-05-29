George Clooney, Brad Pitt reunite in new movie 'Wolfs': See teaser trailer

article

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reuniting in the new film "Wolfs," a thriller directed by Jon Watts, and the first teaser trailer was shared this week.

According to an official synopsis, Clooney plays "a professional fixer" who is hired to cover up a high-profile crime.

"But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected," the synopsis states, according to GQ .

The film also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. Pitt and Clooney previously starred together in the Ocean's franchise and 2008's "Burn After Reading."

1st ‘Wolfs’ trailer released this week

Sony Pictures Entertainment shared a 30-second teaser trailer for "Wolfs" on Tuesday , which shows Pitt and Clooney's characters in the car together.

The first full trailer is scheduled to be released at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday .

The film is set for release on Sept. 20, according to the IMDb page.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.