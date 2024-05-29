Expand / Collapse search

George Clooney, Brad Pitt reunite in new movie 'Wolfs': See teaser trailer

By Kelly Hayes
Published  May 29, 2024 7:15am EDT
Brad Pitt and George Clooney are seen at the movie set of the Wolves on Feb. 17, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) article

NEW YORK - George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reuniting in the new film "Wolfs," a thriller directed by Jon Watts, and the first teaser trailer was shared this week. 

According to an official synopsis, Clooney plays "a professional fixer" who is hired to cover up a high-profile crime. 

"But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected," the synopsis states, according to GQ.

The film also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. Pitt and Clooney previously starred together in the Ocean's franchise and 2008's "Burn After Reading."

1st ‘Wolfs’ trailer released this week 

Sony Pictures Entertainment shared a 30-second teaser trailer for "Wolfs" on Tuesday, which shows Pitt and Clooney's characters in the car together. 

The first full trailer is scheduled to be released at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday

The film is set for release on Sept. 20, according to the IMDb page

This story was reported from Cincinnati.