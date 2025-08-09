Georgia to take on defending champion Chinese Taipei in JLWS finals in Taylor

article

Georgia walked-off Texas, 7-6, in a barn-burner of a game to win the US Championship after Chinese Taipei dominated Panama, 9-0 in the International Championship today. That means that Georgia (3-0) faces Chinese Taipei for the 2025 Junior League World Series title at noon on Sunday, August 10.

The following are the capsules for today’s games:

GAME 19: Chinese Taipei 9, Panama 0

DOMINATING PERFORMANCE: Catcher Luo Yuy An had two doubles and four RBI against Panama, leading three-time defending champion Chinese Taipei to a 9-0 victory and the International Championship at the 2025 Junior League World Series.

By winning the International Championship, Chinese Taipei qualifies for a spot in tomorrow’s JLWS Championship game against the winner of the USA Bracket, either Texas or Georgia, who are starting their game at approximately 6:30 p.m. today.

Chinese Taipei (4-0 in the tournament) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run single by Liao Cheng En. They doubled their lead to 4-0 in the second inning on a two-run single by Tsai Shang Hong.

The game remained that way until the fifth inning, when Chinese Taipei scored five times to make it 9-0 and put away the game. Kung Yung Jen had a two-run

single and Yuy An followed with a two-run double, Another run scored on an error.

Chinese Taipei used four pitchers to shut out the Panamians – starter Cheng En and relievers Chen Chang Ruei, Yeh Lei, Lin Le and Lao Chang Hao.

The 2025 JLWS Championship Game between Chinese Taipei and the USA Champion is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 10 at noon.

GAME 20: Georgia 7, Texas 6

IN A GAME OF INCHES, GEORGIA CLAIMS THE US CROWN: In a 2025 Junior League World Series US Championship Final that had a little of everything, the difference came down to a hesitation and a poor throw that enabled Georgia (3-0) to walk-off Texas, 7-6.

Georgia advances to tomorrow’s noon 2025 JLWS Championship Game against three-time defending champion Chinese Taipei (4-0).

With the game tied at 6-all in the bottom of the seventh inning, Georgia’s Bo Terry led off with a drive down the left-field line that Texas outfielder Micah Harris couldn’t coral. It went for a double. Two batters later, Benton Wilson dropped down a bunt. Texas pitcher Brylan Williams bobbled the ball slightly, hesitated and then threw to first. The throw was low rolled down the right-field line as Terry came all the way around to score the winning run.

Texas ends the tournament with a 3-2 record.

Georgia dominated the action early, taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Charlie Kemp, Cole Johnson and Kaiden Harvey got on base before clean-up hitter Jayden Cannon unloaded a 344-foot grand slam to dead-center field for a 4-0 lead.

Texas scored a run on an error in the third inning to cut the score to 4-1 before Georgia came back in the bottom of the frame with two more runs, one on a double by who else by Cannon, and another on a single from Brady Molton for a 6-1 lead.

Texas rebounded in the fourth inning with two runs on the same sequence, one scoring on a wild pitch while the second runner came home on an errant throw back to the plate, cutting Georgia’s lead to 6-3.