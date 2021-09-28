Get a free pizza from Buddy's when you adopt a pet from the Michigan Humane Society

article

From now through Oct. 31, you can get free pizza for rescuing an animal.

When you adopt a pet from the Michigan Humane Society, you will receive a coupon for a four-square pizza from Buddy's Pizza.

The Michigan Humane Society has locations in Westland, Detroit, and Howell.

"Buddy’s Pizza has been a champion for animals, and their families, for over a decade and we are so lucky to have them as supporters," said Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane president and CEO. "Both Buddy’s and Michigan Humane have been taking care of families for generations and we’re excited to share this new facet to our partnership."

Buddy's has fundraised for the MHS since 2014. The pizzeria has raised money for the animal shelter by selling its own dog treats and sponsoring Meet Your Best Friend at the zoo.