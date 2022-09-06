Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade in Livonia

article

An arcade that recently opened in Livonia combines horror with games, making for the perfect atmosphere as you get into the Halloween spirit.

Arcade 707 features retro video games, pinball, Skee-Ball, and air hockey surrounded by spooky decor.

(Photo: Arcade 707)

Hour play passes are $10, while a day pass is $25. Party packages are also available. Contact the arcade at 734-744-9003.

Arcade 707 is at 37514 Ann Arbor Trl. It is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

