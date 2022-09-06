Expand / Collapse search

Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade in Livonia

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: Arcade 707)

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - An arcade that recently opened in Livonia combines horror with games, making for the perfect atmosphere as you get into the Halloween spirit.

Arcade 707 features retro video games, pinball, Skee-Ball, and air hockey surrounded by spooky decor. 

(Photo: Arcade 707)

Hour play passes are $10, while a day pass is $25. Party packages are also available. Contact the arcade at 734-744-9003.

Arcade 707 is at 37514 Ann Arbor Trl. It is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

