Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade in Livonia
article
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - An arcade that recently opened in Livonia combines horror with games, making for the perfect atmosphere as you get into the Halloween spirit.
Arcade 707 features retro video games, pinball, Skee-Ball, and air hockey surrounded by spooky decor.
(Photo: Arcade 707)
Hour play passes are $10, while a day pass is $25. Party packages are also available. Contact the arcade at 734-744-9003.
More: Immersive haunted attraction opening at rumored haunted theatre
Arcade 707 is at 37514 Ann Arbor Trl. It is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Ready for spooky season? Find all of our Halloween coverage here.