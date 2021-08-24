Get the COVID-19 vaccine and a free frozen drink at Detroit McDonald’s parking lot clinics

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held in the parking lots of two Detroit McDonald’s restaurants.

The first clinic is Tuesday until 4 p.m. at 22081 8 Mile Rd. The second clinic is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at 21640 Grand River Ave.

A mobile vaccine team from Henry Ford’s Global Health Initiative will administer the Pfizer vaccine for free to people 12 and older. A parent or guardian must give permission for anyone younger than 18.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will get a ticket for a free frozen beverage. A DJ will also be at the event and there will be other activities to attract people to the vaccine sites.