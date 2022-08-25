Get your blood sugar checked, find resources at Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes on Belle Isle

This weekend's Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes in Detroit connects people with resources while raising money to help fund cure research.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people have diabetes and those trends have been increasing in the United States. Also, 96 million people 18 years or older have pre-diabetes. That's 38% of the U.S.'s adult population.

(Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

Many people have pre-diabetes and don't even know it. Because it can be a silent killer, checking in your health is important.

Sunday, you can get your blood sugar checked for free at the American Diabetes Association's walk on Belle Isle.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. at the James Scott Memorial Fountain parking lot. Walkers will raise funds in support of the American Diabetes Association.

Learn more here.