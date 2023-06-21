Getting cooler with chance for rain on Friday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, the great stretch continues into Thursday, but Friday brings a chance for some spotty showers.
Saturday is looking dry and warm and Sunday is very warm with a chance for spotty t-showers. The best chance for some much-needed rainfall is Monday.
For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and very nice (breezy evening) with a low of 64.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 79.
Friday: Mostly cloudy (not as warm) with a shower chance and a high of 75.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 84.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and very warm with spotty thundershowers and a high of 87.
Monday: Occasional showers and thundershowers with a high of 82.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a shower chance with a high 77.
Enjoy,
-Luterman