Getting cooler with chance for rain on Friday

Hello gang, the great stretch continues into Thursday, but Friday brings a chance for some spotty showers.

Saturday is looking dry and warm and Sunday is very warm with a chance for spotty t-showers. The best chance for some much-needed rainfall is Monday.

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and very nice (breezy evening) with a low of 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 79.

Friday: Mostly cloudy (not as warm) with a shower chance and a high of 75.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 84.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very warm with spotty thundershowers and a high of 87.

Monday: Occasional showers and thundershowers with a high of 82.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a shower chance with a high 77.

Enjoy,

-Luterman