Girl Scouts bars members from selling cookies outside Walled Lake marijuana dispensary, owner says

A weekend Girl Scout cookie sale has been canceled after Girl Scouts of the USA ordered that girls couldn’t sell outside of a Walled Lake marijuana dispensary.

The girls were slated to sell their treats outside of Greenhouse of Walled Lake after they had an extremely successful time there last weekend -- selling more than 1,000 boxes of cookies in the same spot in less than six hours.

"I am incredibly disappointed that the powers that be who make up Girl Scouts of the USA are dumping cold water on the entrepreneurial spirit of these young ladies," owner Jerry Millen said. "The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is a legal entity and a major contributor to the community. Scouts are seen all the time selling these delicious treats in front of grocery stores, liquor stores, etc. I am hoping that these folks reconsider their position."