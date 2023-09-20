Glenlore Trail's CarnEvil opens this weekend with immersive Halloween fun

article

Glenlore Trails, the immersive forest in Commerce Township that changes for the seasons, opens for Halloween this weekend.

Explore the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil as you walk the mile path surrounded by lights, decorations, and live performers beginning Friday.

While you're there, you can also enjoy a special release from Griffin Claw Brewing Co. - Glenlore Ales.

The trail will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 22.

Related article

Tickets are $25 for people 13-64, $15 for ages 4-12, $20 for 60+, and free for children 3 and younger.

Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.

Get tickets here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live