Glenlore Trail's CarnEvil opens this weekend with immersive Halloween fun

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
(Photo credit: Joe Gall)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Glenlore Trails, the immersive forest in Commerce Township that changes for the seasons, opens for Halloween this weekend.

Explore the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil as you walk the mile path surrounded by lights, decorations, and live performers beginning Friday.

While you're there, you can also enjoy a special release from Griffin Claw Brewing Co. - Glenlore Ales

The trail will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 22. 

Tickets are $25 for people 13-64, $15 for ages 4-12, $20 for 60+, and free for children 3 and younger. 

Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.

Get tickets here.

