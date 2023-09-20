Glenlore Trail's CarnEvil opens this weekend with immersive Halloween fun
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Glenlore Trails, the immersive forest in Commerce Township that changes for the seasons, opens for Halloween this weekend.
Explore the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil as you walk the mile path surrounded by lights, decorations, and live performers beginning Friday.
While you're there, you can also enjoy a special release from Griffin Claw Brewing Co. - Glenlore Ales.
The trail will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 22.
Tickets are $25 for people 13-64, $15 for ages 4-12, $20 for 60+, and free for children 3 and younger.
Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.