Griffin Claw brews special beer only available at Glenlore Trails

Sip a locally made beer as you stroll the illuminated Glenlore Trails.

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. revealed a specially made beer, Glenlore Ales, will be available at the Commerce Township attraction. Glenlore Trails is the only place you can find the 6.5% amber ale.

The mile path of Glenlore Trails is being transformed into the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil. Check out the trail and get a pint of Glenlore Ales starting Sept. 22.

Griffin Claw frequently crafts exclusive beers, including a new one for the Detroit Zoo's anniversary. Celebrating 95 Years IPA can be found at the zoo, and Griffin Claw is now the zoo’s official craft beer partner.

In the past, it has released other beers in support of the zoo.

Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.

Though you can only find Griffin Claw's trail beer at Glenlore, you can try its other offerings at its taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills.