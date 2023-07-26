GLWA advises 'extreme caution' ahead of severe weather, potential flooding

article

With severe thunderstorms expected to dump heavy rain on Metro Detroit on Wednesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is advising people to prepare for flooding.

We could see 1-2 inches of rain during the storms, with much of that falling in a short period of time. The GLWA said "extreme caution should be taken" because of the risk of flooding.

According to the GLWA, the regional system is working as designed, is in dry conditions, and has the capacity to handle the expected flows into the system. Also, GLWA facilities are staffed and ready for the forecasted weather.

Still, the GLWA is advising people in low-lying areas that tend to flood to prepare out of an abundance of caution. This includes removing valuables from basements. The authority said also to avoid running washers and dishwashers during heavy rain.