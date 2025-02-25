GLWA considers largest rate hike in decade for infrastructure needs, rising costs

The Brief The Great Lakes Water Authority is considering a rate hike for water and sewer services. Infrastructure and high costs were mentioned as the main reasons, according to a top official with the GLWA. Some argue water rates are too high and advocates like Hydrate Detroit work to help residents pay their bills.



The biggest water and sewer rate hikes in a decade by the Great Lakes Water Authority proposing a water and sewer rate hike have residents on edge.

Officials say it’s needed to do business and deal with aging infrastructure - but many say they can barely afford their current water bills.

"Ten years ago my circumstances were different," said Demeeko Williams. "I couldn’t afford my water bill not I had a job I was working two three jobs."

Big picture view:

A published report by the Detroit News said proposed hikes would raise wholesale water rates by 7.73 percent and sewer rates by 5.39 percent - exceeding the 4 percent cap expiring this year after a decade.

Williams says rates passed down to residents made his water bills unaffordable, which is why he started Hydrate Detroit.

"We provide water assistance to Detroiters who are experiencing disconnection of service," he said. "This rate increase is going to make things a lot worse.

"This increase is just not warranted at this time."

The GLWA provides water and sewer services to 112 communities across Southeast Michigan.

Officials say the increased rates are needed.

"For many years we have been able to keep our charge increases very low on the sewer side, under 2%, and on the water side under 3% for the last nine years," said Sue Coffey, CEO of the GLWA. "We do need an increase this year."

The water authority says additional revenue is needed for infrastructure and rising costs.

"We have experienced an awful lot of increases like chemicals, commodities and other things that people have experienced over the past few years," Coffey said. "And we need to get caught up with those when those increases occurred. We had contracts and could hold pricing. We are no longer able to do that."

Officials cite examples like the recent Southwest Detroit water main break as to why they need the rate increases.

"Our assets are aging and we need to improve them," Coffey said.

It's unclear how much the rate hikes could be.

"We’re continuing to work with our board," she said.

On Wednesday, the public can speak out about the proposed rate hikes at a board of directors meeting and public hearing.

Officials say they want to hear from you.

"I would say we understand it’s a challenge," Coffey said. "But we’re all in this together."

What you can do:

The GLWA Board of Directors public hearing is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Water Board Building, 735 Randolph, Detroit 5th floor boardroom.

For those who can't attend in person, the Zoom Meeting ID is 864 7166 7249 with a Pass Code of 297061

To dial in, 888-788-0099 or 878-853-5247.