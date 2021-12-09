GLWA improving 14 Mile transmission main after break caused problems for numerous Oakland County communities

The Great Lakes Water Authority said Thursday it is improving the 14 Mile transmission main after a break in October caused issues for numerous Oakland County communities.

A 20-foot section of the 1.5-mile main broke near 14 Mile and Drake roads in Farmington Hills on Oct. 31.

An inspection identified 18 sections of at-risk pipe within that 1.5 miles that require strengthening, including one section that was in an advanced state of deterioration.

The GLWA is renewing sections of pipe and adding two new valves. The work is expected to be done by mid-January and there is no anticipated impact on water quality.

The work will add another 50 years to the life of the pipe, GLWA said.

"Ensuring resiliency in the regional system is one of GLWA’s top priorities," said Suzanne Coffey, interim CEO for GLWA. "Taking a proactive approach to asset renewal, wherever possible, is always our goal. However, we understand we must balance this with our commitment to maintaining a high level of service to our member partners. The repair and renewal work being done here is the perfect example of this balance."