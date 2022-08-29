GLWA plans to extend Southeast Michigan water main break repair timeline once pipe arrives

article

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline for a large water main break in Southeast Michigan will be extended.

This change in the timeline comes after a delay in pipe shipments. The fix was expected to be done Sept. 3.

According to the GLWA, the break, which impacted multiple communities, was worse that initially thought, and required more pipe to repair. A 16-foot segment of the additional 48-feet of 120-inch replacement pipe arrived Sunday.

One additional piece of pipe is expected to arrive on Monday, while another piece is expected to arrive in one to two days. Once those pipes arrive, the GLWA will announce the new anticipated completion date.

"Given the delays in receiving all required segments of pipe, I can confirm that GLWA will not be able to meet the original completion date of Sept. 3, 2022," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, GLWA. "As soon as all the pipe is received on-site our crews will reassess the timeline and provide an update on the completion of repairs, including the steps we need to place the transmission main back into service. I want to thank our member partners and the residents of those communities that have limited their outdoor water usage. It has certainly assisted us in maintaining stable system pressures and operations."

A boil water advisory has been lifted.