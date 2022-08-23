Southeast Michigan water main break: GLWA to re-evaluate repair timeline due to pipe delivery delay

article

The timeline to repair a large water main break is being reviewed because the delivery of pipe that is needed is delayed.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week will be delivered between Thursday and Saturday. It was supposed to be delivered Tuesday.

The GLWA said Aug. 16 that the fix would be done by Sept. 3, but the delay may change that.

The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township are all still under boil water advisories until further notice.

A business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo are also still under the boil water advisory.

The break has prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.