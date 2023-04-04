GLWA warns residents in flood-prone areas to remove valuables from basements ahead of Wednesday storms

With thunderstorms expected to bring rain to much of Michigan on Wednesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents in flood-prone areas to prepare.

If you have valuables in your basement and typically experience flooding, move them, GLWA said.

According to the GLWA, the regional system is near capacity after recent heavy rain and is actively being drained.

The system is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected flows into the system, but residents are advised to move belongings out of an abundance of caution.

Basements tend to flood when drains back up. Though many homeowners and renters insurance policies offer additional clauses you can purchase to protect from this sort of occurrence, it often isn't included by default.