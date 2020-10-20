GM announces $100M investment in 5 Michigan plants powered by electric vehicle plan

General Motors announced it is making big investments in Michigan - led by a new surge in electric vehicle production

"Investments in Michigan of over $100 million in five plants," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

GM said Tuesday it will be making the investments for the primary purpose of making electric vehicles.

Michigan plants will also benefit. In Lansing, GM will build the GMC Acadia. The Flint Assembly Plant is getting $32 million for the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Other investments are going to Romulus, the GM plant at Brownstown Township, and in Lake Orion.

"The Lake Orion Township facility will be building an additional electric vehicle along with the Chevy Volt," said Terry Dittes, UAW vp for GM.

Advertisement

Last week General Motors re-named and retooled the Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant - calling it "Factory Zero"- to make the all-electric Hummer.

Most of the $2 billion investment will go to Spring Hill, Tennessee to make a fully electric Cadillac "Lyric."