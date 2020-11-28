GM Bob Quinn, head coach Matt Patricia ‘relieved’ from duties with Detroit Lions, announcement made on Twitter
DETROIT. - The Detroit Lions have announced that head coach Matt Patricia and general Bob Quinn, will no longer be part of the team’s operation.
The brief announcement came Saturday afternoon on Twitter from the Lions’ official account.
The Detroit Lions plan to hold a press conference this afternoon at 4 p.m. FOX 2 will be there, however, media was asked NOT to stream it online. We will have updates for you in upcoming newscasts.