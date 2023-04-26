GM taps Auburn Hills company Flo to supply EV chargers to dealers across North America

An Auburn Hills facility is quickly building the equipment needed to charge a new generation of cars.

It's not every day that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pays a visit to your company. But Flo is a special company.

"We're going to blow the doors off this place," said David Barrett, Flo operations manager.

Flo, in Auburn Hills, was selected in December by General Motors to supply 40,000 electric vehicle charging stations to dealers across the continent. On Thursday they invited the governor to take a look at the new Flo Ultra charger.

"You can expect to charge your car from 0 to 80% in about 15 minutes," said an official.

And Flo is making ultra chargers- as well as chargers for personal use. But there's federal money in the works.

"In five years the bipartisan infrastructure law will invest $5 billion nationwide to build electric vehicle chargers," said Whitmer. "Michigan will be receiving about $110 million of that total to build chargers here."

"The demand is there," Barrett said. "Our technology is a step above. We've got a product that we 100-percent test everything we build."

Flo is doing all of this with 15 employees, but they plan to expand to 130 by the end of the year.

"We have 44,000-square feet so we have room," Barrett said. "We are on a hiring spree right now."